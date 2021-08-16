8 months after first COVID-19 vaccines administered in Lowcountry, MUSC doctor says time is of the essence to prevent variants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunday marks eight months since the first people in the Lowcountry received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Since then, millions more across the state have gotten the shot, but officials at the local, state and federal levels continue to urge those haven’t gotten vaccinated to do so, saying the vaccine is the best way to keep people from getting very sick from the virus.

“Right when the vaccines came out, there was incredible enthusiasm for all the early adopters to get vaccinated and we had more demand than supply,” Dr. Danielle Scheurer, the chief quality officer at the Medical University of South Carolina, said.

Today, that picture has flipped, with the number of new daily vaccinations down significantly from the first five months of this year and more supply than demand.

As of Friday, 45.5% of South Carolinians ages 12 and up have been fully vaccinated and 53.3% have had at least one dose, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. Also on Friday, the agency reported the highest single-day new COVID-19 case numbers since mid-January.

“We have about 40,000 doses in the freezer that we’re dying to get shots in arms and going to great lengths to help patients and their families,” she said.

MUSC has not had doses expire, but Scheurer said that’s a “reasonable threat” in the next couple months. The first expiration date for its stock of vaccines is the end of August, but Scheurer said she anticipates getting the expiration date extended because they’re still in the freezer.

Time is of the essence when it comes to getting an upper hand on COVID-19, Scheurer said, adding experts knew the latest surge fueled by the more contagious delta variant could happen.

“As soon as we saw the vaccine uptake rate going down, we knew we were on a race for the variants,” she said. “So the longer it takes us to get vaccinated, the more likely each variant is going to make it harder for us to get through this pandemic.”

On CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, called the latest wave “entirely predictable and yet on the other hand entirely preventable.”

“We’ve got to get people vaccinated,” he said. “We have about 90 million people who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not vaccinated, and that’s very highly concentrated in the southern states, including Mississippi and other states.”

In South Carolina, like much of the country, Scheurer said the biggest groups that are not getting vaccinated are people in rural areas and adults in the 30 to 50 age range.

That’s creating anxiety since kids head back to school this week and many adults in that age range have school-aged kids or may work in schools, she said.

“The younger age groups up through 11 obviously haven’t had the opportunity to get vaccinated. The 12- to 17-year-olds, the uptake has been actually relatively low,” she added.

With the latest wave, Scheurer said the state lost ground in the fight against COVID, and efforts to reach herd immunity have not come close.

Getting vaccinated now, she said, is key to prevent future variants from taking hold.

“The vaccines that are currently available despite delta and despite breakthrough infections are still extremely effective in preventing severe disease, so if people want to feel secure that they’re not going to get super sick from COVID or die from COVID, the best protection against that is vaccination,” she stressed.

