SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

8 people shot outside NY apartment building

Police said eight people were shot outside an apartment building in Brooklyn.
Police said eight people were shot outside an apartment building in Brooklyn.(Source: News 12 Brooklyn via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – Authorities said eight people were wounded in a shooting outside a New York City apartment building early Monday.

The victims – three males and five females – were part of a large group gathered outside the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses in Brooklyn just after midnight.

The victims were between the ages of 18 and 27. Police said they were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said minors were at the scene but were not hurt.

Police said about 100 to 150 people were listening to music in the area when the shooting occurred.

There have been no arrests so far. Police said two shooters were possibly involved.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Motorists drive down Interstate 26 in Charleston County on August 14, 2021.
South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know
Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately...
1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Judd Novak, 49, from North Charleston is charged with felony driving under the influence...
Judge sets bond for man accused of DUI in crash that injured deputy
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies that were found on Hilton Head...
2 bodies found on Hilton Head Island

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek police looking for missing 16-year-old
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Judge sets bond for man accused of DUI in crash that injured deputy
A WWII veteran celebrates his 100th birthday by recreating his parachute jump on D-day.
100-year-old recreates WWII parachute jump to celebrate birthday
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake
John Claude Nixon
N. Charleston man charged with DUI after crash injures 4