SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

BACK TO SCHOOL: Share your back-to-school photos!

Send your child's back-to-school photos as they prepare to head back to the classroom!
Send your child's back-to-school photos as they prepare to head back to the classroom!(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry school districts are reopening Monday and the rest will open by the middle of the week.

As students prepare to head back to school, parents can share their children’s smiling (or frowning) faces.

Students in Berkeley County, Dorchester District 2, Colleton County and Beaufort County are set to begin their school year. Orangeburg County schools and Bishop England High School on Daniel Island also welcome students back to the classroom Monday.

SPECIAL SECTION: Back to School

St John’s Christian Academy in Moncks Corner, Mason Preparatory School in Charleston, Northwood Academy in Summerville and Porter Gaud in Charleston open their schools on Tuesday.

Students in Charleston County, Dorchester District 4, Williamsburg County and Georgetown County return to school Wednesday.

Charleston Day School, Pinewood Preparatory, and Orangeburg Preparatory start classes on Thursday.

Here’s a look at back to school photos from members of the Live 5 team:

Caption

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists drive down Interstate 26 in Charleston County on August 14, 2021.
South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know
Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately...
1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Jonathan Eugene Grantham, of Graniteville,...
Ex-South Carolina teacher guilty in Georgia child sex case
Judd Novak, 49, from North Charleston is charged with felony driving under the influence...
Troopers arrest man after Saturday morning crash that injured deputy

Latest News

DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye says the district is bringing all students back into the...
Dorchester Dist. 2 moves back to cafeteria lunches
Roberson did her student practicum at Hanahan Middle when she was a student at the College of...
Hanahan Middle School’s first year principal brings new initiatives
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. returns to school with new procedures and leadership
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley, Dorchester Dist. 2, Colleton, Beaufort County students return to school Monday
Pye says everything about the project on track and on budget. When completed, he says the...
Beech Hill Middle School to open by next year