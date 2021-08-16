BACK TO SCHOOL: Share your back-to-school photos!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry school districts are reopening Monday and the rest will open by the middle of the week.

As students prepare to head back to school, parents can share their children’s smiling (or frowning) faces.

Students in Berkeley County, Dorchester District 2, Colleton County and Beaufort County are set to begin their school year. Orangeburg County schools and Bishop England High School on Daniel Island also welcome students back to the classroom Monday.

SPECIAL SECTION: Back to School

St John’s Christian Academy in Moncks Corner, Mason Preparatory School in Charleston, Northwood Academy in Summerville and Porter Gaud in Charleston open their schools on Tuesday.

Students in Charleston County, Dorchester District 4, Williamsburg County and Georgetown County return to school Wednesday.

Charleston Day School, Pinewood Preparatory, and Orangeburg Preparatory start classes on Thursday.

Here’s a look at back to school photos from members of the Live 5 team:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.