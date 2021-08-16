Beech Hill Middle School to open by next year

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction is underway for a new middle school in Dorchester County.

Dorchester School District 2 Superintendent Joseph Pye says this time next year the Beech Hill Middle School will be open. The school is being built directly behind Beech Hill Elementary School off Highway 61, near Delmar Highway.

Pye says everything about the project on track and on budget. When completed, he says the school will serve the growing Beech Hill area and could accompany as many as 1,000 students.

A district spokesperson says construction will continue through the school year while the elementary school is in session. She says it will not disrupt classes and there is fencing around the construction area to keep children out.

Dorchester District Two staff members say they are excited about their new district headquarters facility. It is set to open by the end of August.

The district headquarters is located at the old Summerville High School. The district says it will give them significantly more room than the trailers they are currently working out of near Knightsville Elementary School.

