Berkeley Co. returns to school with new procedures and leadership

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County School District students are set to return to classrooms. But for some kids, this will be the first time in about 18 months they’re learning in person.

As classes start Monday, the district has said plexiglass is not required this year, but will be available if it is needed at any time.

New Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson says they kept all personal protective equipment from last year.

In accordance with the governor’s orders, masks are not required, but students, or parents, can choose to have students wear them.

Berkeley County is only offering 5-day a week in-person learning, but families who chose to still learn virtually can take the separate South Carolina virtual school program.

The school district said the 2021-22 school year will be Deon Jackson’s first year as superintendent. He was previously the Chief Administrative Officer for Pupil Services and the district says he was a principal and a classroom teacher in Berkeley County earlier in his career.

Jackson says his goal is for all students to leave the school system prepared to take on the variety of jobs in the area.

“I’ve been making a concerted effort since July to meet with some of those same groups that I mentioned, to kind of give an overview of my perspective, my view, and some of the goals that we have, and figure out how can we best work together and partner to provide that just enriching experience for our students,” Jackson said.

Jackson plans to boost the districts Career and Technical Education program, but he also said he understands the dynamic of living in a gig economy. He says the Career and Technical Education program will be geared toward preparing students for the digital economy.

Jackson adds that they are working on plans to add a new program in the Career and Technical Education realm hopefully in the next two years.

Focus on working life skills also appears to be one of Jackson’s priorities. Jackson says that’s how teachers in the district will assess and determine unfinished learning or not.

Jackson wants to make sure students have a firm foundation and the basic skills needed to begin next grade level instruction.

