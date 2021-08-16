Berkeley Co. School District employees drive buses amid bus driver shortage

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A major shortage of bus drivers in Berkeley County prompted other types of school district employees to step up Monday morning to drive the buses and get kids to school on the first day.

According to district officials, they have a shortage of about 40 bus drivers and they have been actively trying to fill these positions.

Officials said in years past they have had a similar amount of vacancies at the start of the year, so drivers had to circle back and tackle multiple routes which often caused delays.

But this year, officials said they asked anyone with a commercial drivers license and with a bus driving certification to step up and help if they were willing.

One assistant principal in the district said he was more than happy to get jump behind the wheel.

“I have a CDL, so I have the skillset that can help do something, and I know parents want their kids to be in school and they want to feel safe knowing they can get to school safely,” said Dr. Mathis Burnette, the assistant principal of Stratford High School. “If I can help do that in some way, great. Everybody has been making this thing go. Everybody is doing extra right now.”

According to a district spokesperson, they are currently offering incentives like $1,000 signing bonus for drivers who stay on for six months, as well as full healthcare and dental to encourage people to come work for the district as bus drivers.

