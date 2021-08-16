Charleston County School Board votes to require masks for students, staff inside school facilities

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Masks will be required for students and staff at Charleston County school facilities through Oct. 15.

On Monday night, the school board voted 8-1 on the motion which requires masks for public schools for at least 60 days.

The General Assembly has passed a budget provision banning school districts from requiring students and teachers to wear masks. Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster insisted school districts should not require masks in the classroom.

“The new variant the Delta there it does pose a real threat. We know that it spreads more easily,” McMaster said last Monday. “But shutting our state down, closing schools and masking children who have no choice -- for the government to mask children who have no choice to protect adults who do have a choice is the wrong thing to do. And we’re not going to do it.”

