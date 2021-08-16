City of Charleston to consider ordinance requiring masks in public facilities including schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will be considering an ordinance to require masks in public facilities including schools.

On Tuesday, city leaders will be voting on the emergency ordinance which requires face coverings in public facilities that include government buildings, public and private schools and child daycare under certain circumstances.

The General Assembly passed a budget provision banning school districts from requiring students and teachers to wear masks.

Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster insisted school districts should not require masks in the classroom.

“The new variant the Delta there it does pose a real threat. We know that it spreads more easily,” McMaster said last Monday. “But shutting our state down, closing schools and masking children who have no choice -- for the government to mask children who have no choice to protect adults who do have a choice is the wrong thing to do. And we’re not going to do it.”

