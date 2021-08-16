SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

City of Charleston to consider ordinance requiring masks in public facilities including schools

The City of Charleston is considering will be considering an ordinance to require masks in...
The City of Charleston is considering will be considering an ordinance to require masks in public facilities including schools.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will be considering an ordinance to require masks in public facilities including schools.

On Tuesday, city leaders will be voting on the emergency ordinance which requires face coverings in public facilities that include government buildings, public and private schools and child daycare under certain circumstances.

The General Assembly passed a budget provision banning school districts from requiring students and teachers to wear masks.

Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster insisted school districts should not require masks in the classroom.

“The new variant the Delta there it does pose a real threat. We know that it spreads more easily,” McMaster said last Monday. “But shutting our state down, closing schools and masking children who have no choice -- for the government to mask children who have no choice to protect adults who do have a choice is the wrong thing to do. And we’re not going to do it.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists drive down Interstate 26 in Charleston County on August 14, 2021.
South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know
Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately...
1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Judd Novak, 49, from North Charleston is charged with felony driving under the influence...
Judge sets bond for man accused of DUI in crash that injured deputy
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies that were found on Hilton Head...
2 bodies found on Hilton Head Island

Latest News

Emergency officials say all I-26 eastbound lanes near Rutledge Avenue are blocked following a...
I-26 EB lanes blocked near Rutledge Avenue following multi-vehicle crash
A major shortage of bus drivers in Berkeley County prompted other types of school district...
Berkeley Co. School District employees drive buses amid bus driver shortage
“This is extremely upsetting for us but we look forward to keeping everyone safe and healthy...
Dorchester Academy suspends all school activities following faculty-wide exposure to COVID-19 case
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Face coverings now required in N. Charleston city buildings