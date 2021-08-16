Classroom Champions: Middle school choir needs recording equipment

SUMMRVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - For the past six years, chorus and vocal teacher Maurice Burgess has taken the reigns of The Mustang Voices chorus program at Gregg Middle school in Summerville.

Burgess loves helping choral students fine tune their voices and put their best foot forward.

Burgess says music and signing is one of the true foundations of the arts. He says he has 300 students in his coral program, and he loves having the opportunity to meet kids where they are and help them build their singing voice.

Burgess says his chorus room is in dire need of two Zoom audio recording devices to record performances and to help the students be able to give themselves feedback and grow.

“We would be able to record concerts and not have to go out and have someone to do it,” Burgess said. “We did not get a budget so everything we do we have to have it donated or do a fundraiser.”

Under the direction of Burgess and Andrea Scheulen, The Mustang Voices have performed on many big stages.

They have performed at the Charleston symphony orchestra, Disney world, and the Summerville Italian Festival.

This year, the class was selected as the featured middle school chorus program for the South Carolina Music Educator’s Association conference

“Our goal is to take them where they are at and get them where they want to be. The part I love the most is no matter what their resource is, every kid, they can be a part of this program and be a success with this program,” Burgess said.

The Mustang Voices chorus program still needs $301 to make their Donor’s choose goal become a reality.

DONATE HERE: Gregg Middle School fundraiser for recording equipment

All donations are tax deductible and the Donors Choose website collects your money, purchases the items and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your donation is used for the purpose intended.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.