Colleton County High School football team in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

The Colleton County School District confirmed Monday that members of the Colleton County High...
The Colleton County School District confirmed Monday that members of the Colleton County High School football team are in quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to someone who had COVID-19.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Paola Tristan Arruda
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District confirmed Monday that members of the Colleton County High School football team are in quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to someone who had COVID-19.

The quarantine is required by the district’s COVID-19 mitigation protocols and out of an abundance of caution, district spokesman Sean Gruber said.

“The district will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and will follow the measures in our mitigation protocols to keep our students, staff and their families safe,” Gruber said.

The team will remain in quarantine until Aug. 28, he said.

The district has not specified who the person with COVID-19 was or that person’s relationship with the team.

