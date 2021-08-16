Daily downpours as we dodge multiple tropical systems!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture will lead to healthy rain chances as we start out the brand new work and school week. Scattered rain and downpours are possible both this morning and afternoon. Plentiful clouds will help to keep temperatures out of the 90s today with highs in the mid 80s for most areas. An unsettled weather pattern will continue for the next several days with the chance for heavy rain and localized flooding. Several inches of rain are likely by midweek. The weather pattern will allow for more sunshine and less rainfall during the second half of the work week. Highs will climb back to near 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS: We continue to track three tropical systems in Atlantic Basin, none of these pose a threat to us at this time.

Tropical Storm Fred will likely make landfall in the Florida Panhandle later today. Fred will move onshore as either a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane.

Tropical Depression Grace will likely become a tropical storm as it moves across the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico. A ridge of high pressure to the north will likely drive this storm west toward Texas or Mexico.

Tropical Depression Eight is likely to become Tropical Storm Henri later today near Bermuda. This storm will make a loop around Bermuda and will likely stay away from the east coast of the US. We’ll monitor this storm to make sure it doesn’t trend farther west, toward the US.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 86.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 86.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 85.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

