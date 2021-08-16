Dorchester Academy suspends all school activities following faculty-wide exposure to COVID-19 case

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Academy is suspending all school activities until Monday, Aug. 23 due to a faculty-wide exposure to a positive COVID-19 case, school officials said on Monday.

The suspension includes athletic practices and events. School was scheduled to start on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

“This includes tonight’s football scrimmage against Williamsburg Academy/Pee Dee Academy,” Dorchester Academy officials said. “This is extremely upsetting for us but we look forward to keeping everyone safe and healthy and beginning the school year soon. We will keep you updated should anything change.”

