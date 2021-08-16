Dorchester Dist. 2 moves back to cafeteria lunches

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Students at Dorchester District Two will immediately notice a difference when they walk in the door on Monday.

The district has removed almost all of the plexiglass from desks. Masks are now recommended, not required.

Superintendent Joseph Pye says the district is bringing all student back into the cafeteria for a full hour lunch. Pye says serving lunch in the classrooms wasn’t ideal for keeping hot food, but they are also looking out for the emotional health of students.

“We would do whatever we could to mitigate as much as we could the right things to put in place to make sure we’re keeping the children safe. But our primary focus of course beside the safety is academics,” Pye said. “We’ve got to teach these kids. What’s the best way for them to learn.”

Pye says although most of the plexiglass was taken out of the classrooms, it can be installed upon request. He says they have enough plexiglass for every student.

Pye says class sizes have been reduced and the district has hired about 40 new teachers to accommodate the that.

He says if they need to make adjustments, the first things they are going to look at is class sizes and protocols for large group gatherings.

The district is also more than doubling their tutoring efforts. Pye says at least twice as many students have been showing up for additional tutoring sessions.

Pye says they are watching the COVID-19 case number closely and are prepared to make adjustments when and if they need to.

