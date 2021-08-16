SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester Dist. 2 moves back to cafeteria lunches

By Danielle Seat
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Students at Dorchester District Two will immediately notice a difference when they walk in the door on Monday.

The district has removed almost all of the plexiglass from desks. Masks are now recommended, not required.

Superintendent Joseph Pye says the district is bringing all student back into the cafeteria for a full hour lunch. Pye says serving lunch in the classrooms wasn’t ideal for keeping hot food, but they are also looking out for the emotional health of students.

“We would do whatever we could to mitigate as much as we could the right things to put in place to make sure we’re keeping the children safe. But our primary focus of course beside the safety is academics,” Pye said. “We’ve got to teach these kids. What’s the best way for them to learn.”

Pye says although most of the plexiglass was taken out of the classrooms, it can be installed upon request. He says they have enough plexiglass for every student.

Pye says class sizes have been reduced and the district has hired about 40 new teachers to accommodate the that.

He says if they need to make adjustments, the first things they are going to look at is class sizes and protocols for large group gatherings.

The district is also more than doubling their tutoring efforts. Pye says at least twice as many students have been showing up for additional tutoring sessions.

Pye says they are watching the COVID-19 case number closely and are prepared to make adjustments when and if they need to.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists drive down Interstate 26 in Charleston County on August 14, 2021.
South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know
Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately...
1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Jonathan Eugene Grantham, of Graniteville,...
Ex-South Carolina teacher guilty in Georgia child sex case
Judd Novak, 49, from North Charleston is charged with felony driving under the influence...
Troopers arrest man after Saturday morning crash that injured deputy

Latest News

Roberson did her student practicum at Hanahan Middle when she was a student at the College of...
Hanahan Middle School’s first year principal brings new initiatives
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. returns to school with new procedures and leadership
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley, Dorchester Dist. 2, Colleton, Beaufort County students return to school Monday
Pye says everything about the project on track and on budget. When completed, he says the...
Beech Hill Middle School to open by next year