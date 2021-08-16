Dorchester Dist. 2 sees growing number of students with mental health issues

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two is working to accommodate the growing number of students in the district struggling with mental health issues.

School Guidance Director Gayna McNeish says they are seeing more students with mental health issues stemming from what are typically defined as ‘adult problems.’

“I think a lot of adults don’t realize that [students] are thinking about these things, and it weighs heavy on them,” she said.

For the 2021-2022 school year, Dorchester District Two is teaming up with Dorchester Mental Health to help students struggling social and emotionally.

“We just try to give them some support and some tools to just kind of help them get through some of this,” McNeish said.

Last year, McNeish and other guidance counselors were taking daily trips to student’s homes to check in on them, the guidance director said. Although most students are back in the classroom, McNeish says they plan to maintain the same efforts this year.

By monitoring students devices, school staff were able to notify parents immediately if students were searching concerning topics last year, McNeish says. In some instances, they had to call the police, but McNeish says these types of moves could save a child’s life.

Each school has three to five councilors available during school hours, but McNeish says they are basically on call 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.