Dorchester District 2 organizing its own virtual academy

DD2 officials say 650 students in DD2 are registered for the Virtual Academy for the entire...
DD2 officials say 650 students in DD2 are registered for the Virtual Academy for the entire school year.(Live 5/File)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two is one of the few Districts in the Lowcountry with their own virtual Academy for the 2021-2022 school year.

The DD2 virtual Academy serves both middle school and high school students.  All K-5 students will be attending the Lowcountry Virtual Academy, which is a collection of teachers and students from several districts.

Right now, 650 students in DD2 are registered for the Virtual Academy for the entire school year.

Program Director Greg Harrison says they expect things to run much more smoothly this year after learning a lot over the last 18 months.

“Really learning how to instruct, how to engage, how to keep students on track in a virtual classroom. I don’t think its necessarily something over the summer that was learned, but all throughout the course of last year our teachers were learning,” Harrison said.  “We offered a great deal of professional development to our teachers.”

Harrison says the number of students wanting to switch learning models has fluctuated slightly over the last few weeks, but for the most part they have been able to accommodate almost every family.

The district is asking for a full year commitment so they can build schedules for teachers and students.

Harrison also says, based on their current numbers, they have no plans to put on a cap on the number of students who can enroll in the virtual academy.

