Face coverings now required in N. Charleston city buildings

As of Monday, the city of North Charleston is requiring face masks to be worn at all times by...
As of Monday, the city of North Charleston is requiring face masks to be worn at all times by visitors to city buildings.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Visitors to North Charleston city buildings are required to wear face masks as of Monday, city officials say.

The order does not extend to private businesses operating in the city of North Charleston, but city leaders are encouraging businesses to adopt similar measures amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, primarily blamed on the more contagious Delta variant.

All 46 South Carolina counties are now considered in a high transmission rate for COVID-19, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Charleston County has an incident rate of 809.7 per 100,000; DHEC considers a high incidence rate to be greater than 200 per 100,000.

DHEC said over the past two weeks, Charleston County alone has reported 3,331 cases of COVID-19. That figure includes 2,343 cases detected through PCR tests and an additional 988 cases detected through rapid tests, according to DHEC’s website.

