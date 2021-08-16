FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred heads toward Fla. landfall, Haiti watches Grace, 3rd system being monitored

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters are watching three systems in the Atlantic, one of which will make landfall in Florida later on Monday.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said tropical moisture from the remnants of Fred will affect weather in the Lowcountry this week.

Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Fred appears to have intensified over the last few hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 8 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Fred was located near latitude 28.6 North, longitude 85.8 West, approximately 90 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida.

Maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph and residents along the Florida Panhandle are bracing for heavy rain and a dangerous storm surge later Monday.

Sovine said based on satellite imagery, he expects the storm will have intensified by the time of the next update from the National Hurricane Center.

Fred is moving toward the north near 9 mph and this general motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Fred should move across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and make landfall in the Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon or early Monday evening.

Some strengthening is forecast before landfall, but after landfall, Fred is expected to quickly weaken.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.59 inches.

The latest forecast track, Sovine says, keeps the storm closer to the Georgia-Alabama border, then near eastern Tennessee, well away from the Lowcountry. But the indirect impact will be tropical moisture that will funnel into the area, increasing rain chances over the next few days.

Tropical Depression Grace

Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunters are investigating Tropical Depression Grace, which took its name when it briefly reached tropical storm strength over the weekend.

Grace is expected to bring the risk of flash flooding and mudslides across the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Monday. That is particularly disturbing news for Haiti, where a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the southwestern portion of the country on Saturday. The death toll from the quake stands at nearly 1,300.

As of 8 a.m., the center of Grace was located near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 70.9 West, about 125 miles southeast of Port au Prince, Haiti.

Forecasters expect the west to west-northwestward motion over the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Grace will pass near the southern coast of Hispaniola Monday and Monday night, and then between Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so. Slow strengthening is expected to begin by Tuesday.

Data from the NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the minimum central pressure is 29.77 inches.

The forecast track for Grace points it west toward the Mexican peninsula, making it a non-issue for the Lowcountry, Sovine said.

Tropical Depression Eight

At 8 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 31.7 North, longitude 62.8 West, about 120 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

The depression is moving toward the south near 9 mph, and this motion is expected to continue Monday morning. A slow clockwise turn toward the southwest and west is anticipated during the next couple of days, followed by a continued westward motion on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of the depression will pass to the southeast and south of Bermuda during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm later Monday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.89 inches.

Most of the latest spaghetti models show the storm making a clockwise turn and spinning off into the Atlantic, though at least one points it closer to the southeastern coast.

When the depression reaches tropical storm strength, it will take the name Henri.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.