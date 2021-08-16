Georgetown County Parks & Rec cancels tackle football for the season

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Parks and Recreation officials are blaming the rise of the incidence rate of COVID-19 on the decision to cancel tackle football for the fall season.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we believe it was the responsible and prudent decision,” County Recreation Manager Loren Wallace said. “Georgetown County Parks and Recreation has remained open and provided services throughout this pandemic, and the only reason we have been able to do that is by taking precautionary measures and making prudent choices. That is what we are continuing to do.”

Parents of all children who were signed up to participate in the program should receive a call from department staff by the end of the day on Wednesday, county spokesperson Jackie Broach said.

Participants will have the option of receiving a refund of their registration fee or transferring to either the county’s fall flag football or cross country programs.

As a contact sport, tackle football is considered to be a high risk for transmission of COVID-19. Additionally, the age group eligible to participate in youth tackle football is not yet eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.

Georgetown County, like all of the state’s other 45 counties, is listed in a high incidence rate, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Over the past two weeks, DHEC says Georgetown is showing an incidence rate of 633 per 100,000. DHEC defines a high incidence rate as 200 or greater per 100,000 population.

“We believe this is the right decision for the well-being of the kids and the community. That comes first in everything we do,” Wallace said.

Registration for cross country and flag football will remain open through Aug. 23. Georgetown County Parks and Recreation will take additional precautions this season to help ensure youth can participate in these programs safely.

For more information or to register, call 843-545-3320 or visit gtcparks.org.

