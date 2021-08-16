I-26 EB lanes blocked near Rutledge Avenue following multi-vehicle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say all I-26 eastbound lanes near Rutledge Avenue are blocked following a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Charleston police officials say the incident is at the new Leatherman terminal ramp

“Motorists are to find an alternate route until further notice. Traffic is being diverted at the Highway 7 or new Meeting Street exit,” CPD officials said.

