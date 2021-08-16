SC Lottery
DNA identifies decomposing body found in Aiken

Police in Aiken are investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building on University Parkway.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a person whose decomposing body was found in June behind an Aiken medical center.

The body was found June 23 in a wooded area behind Aiken Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates on 410 University Parkway. A person walking their dog made the discovery.

Coroner Darryl Ables said Monday that DNA testing has identified the body as that of Pamela K. Standridge, 62, with a last known address in Beech Island.

The cause of death remains under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, Ables said.

Agents with SLED can be seen looking over a tapped off area behind a building along University Parkway.(WRDW)

News 12 will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

