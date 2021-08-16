Live 5 News team wins 9 STAR awards, Bill Sharpe named Anchor of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 News team was honored Saturday night with multiple individual and group STAR awards handed out by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.

The SCBA recognizes excellence in journalism and production in both television and radio stations statewide. WCSC-TV was named a finalist in a total of nine categories.

Live 5 News anchor Bill Sharpe was named Anchor of the Year. Sharpe, who has spent 47 years with Live 5 News, anchors the news at noon, 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

His co-anchor, Ann McGill, who is celebrating her 20th anniversary with the station, received an award of merit for Anchor of the Year.

Live 5's Ann McGill won an Award of Merit in the Anchor of the Year category and Rob Way won an Award of Merit as Reporter of the Year Saturday from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association. (Live 5)

Live 5 Statehouse Reporter Adam Mintzer was named Reporter of the Year. Reporter Rob Way was also honored in the category with an Award of Merit.

The team received the award for Best Election Coverage as well for coverage of President Donald Trump’s rally in the Charleston area.

Live 5 News was honored with Awards of Merit for the categories of Best Spot News for coverage of the downtown Charleston riots in May 2020; Best Feature or Franchise for coverage of a father and daughter honored at a Charleston Southern University graduation; and Best Series for the traffic-centered “What’s Driving You Crazy.”

“Big Game in the Big Easy” also received an Award of Merit in the category of Sports Special of the Year, for sports anchors Kevin Bilodeau and Justin Biegel and Content Manager Thomas Gruel.

WCSC’s Promotion Manager Kristin Lee and Marketing Director Amanda Curry were also honored in the category of Best Promo for their “First Alert Weather: This is Our Way” promo.

Television and radio stations from all over South Carolina submit their best work from the previous year in categories such as features, spot news, election coverage, production, best newscast and many others.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.