Man convicted in crash that killed 11-year-old girl requests new trial

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who pleaded guilty to felony DUI in a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl in downtown Charleston in 2018 wants a new trial.

Jeffrey Wakefield was sentenced to 16 years in prison in December of last year after the wreck that killed Selma Akguel who was visiting the U.S. from Denmark. She died after the Wakefield’s SUV hit her while she was walking on a sidewalk near Rutledge and Calhoun.

In a post-conviction relief filed Friday, Wakefield claims that he received ineffective counsel, and his lawyers purposefully kept information from him that would have affected his decision to plead guilty. Court documents show that Wakefield also claims he had recently stopped taking medication prescribed by his doctor that affected his decision.

Wakefield claims his public defender never told him about a plea deal that was offered or the fact his arresting officer was fired for misconduct.

The documents also show that Wakefield claims he didn’t initially appeal his conviction because he was never told by his lawyer he could. Wakefield says he wants his conviction and sentence overturned and is asking for a new trial.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

