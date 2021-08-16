SC Lottery
N. Charleston man charged with DUI after crash injures 4

John Claude Nixon
John Claude Nixon(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing DUI charges after a crash ejected four people from his car in North Charleston early Sunday morning.

John Claude Nixon, 40, has been charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury.

North Charleston Police say Nixon was driving on Palmetto Commerce Parkway when he crashed his car near Cummins Turbo Technology and Crosspoint Drive.

An incident report reveals Nixon had three passengers in the car when he crashed and all four of the car’s occupants were ejected from the vehicle after it rolled several times.

Police say they responded to the crash at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, and found Nixon to be using vulgarities and threatening the responding officers with violence.

The incident report says officers were unable to provide Nixon with a sobriety test because of his anger after the scene. Police rode with Nixon in the ambulance to Trident Medical Center while other officers obtained a search warrant for Nixon’s blood work.

Police gave Nixon the opportunity to consent to his blood being tested at the hospital. They say he declined and was subsequently served the search warrant.

The incident report says the nurse then drew two vials of blood for a State Law Enforcement Division blood kit that was then turned over to the North Charleston Police Department for evidence.

Nixon was transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he was booked for felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury. His bond is for $75,000, jail records state.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

