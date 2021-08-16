Pelicans Score Eight Runs in Final Two Innings to Upend RiverDogs 9-6

Myrtle Beach, SC - In an ending eerily similar to Tuesday’s series-opener, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored eight runs over their final two innings at the plate to stun the Charleston RiverDogs 9-6 on Sunday night at TicketReturn.com Field.

The loss was the second in the series in which the RiverDogs held a five-run lead entering the seventh inning. The teams split the six-game series, marking the first time the RiverDogs have not won a series in outright fashion since June 1-6 at Augusta. Diego Infante gave the RiverDogs (63-26) a 3-0 head start by launching his 11th home run of the season in the third inning with two men on base. That swing also propelled him back into the league lead with 62 runs batted in.

On the mound, Ian Seymour had cruised through three innings, racking up six strikeouts without allowing a baserunner. He allowed a leadoff single to Josue Huma in the fourth inning, but retired the next two hitters with the runner still at first. Huma then stole second base and scored when Jonathan Sierra rolled a single through the middle. That was the only run allowed by Seymour in 4.0 innings of work, during which he struck out eight Pelicans.

In the sixth and seventh innings, the RiverDogs widened the gap further. Abiezel Ramirez poked a two-out single into center to drive in two in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Tanner Murray was hit by a pitch, stole second, moved to third on a balk and scored via wild pitch to make it 6-1 Charleston.

At that point, Myrtle Beach (55-55) appeared to be in a tough spot. The RiverDogs had their largest lead of the night and Andrew Gross on the mound. However, the Pelicans managed to load the bases with two outs courtesy of a double, hit batter and a single. With Jordan Nwogu at the plate, Gross sent a pitch to the backstop allowing one run to score. Nwogu followed with a base hit to drive in two more and suddenly it was a 6-4 game.

Left-hander Joe LaSorsa finished the seventh inning and returned to the mound for the eighth. Four of the first five batters in the frame singled to even the score and put runners on first and second with one out. LaSorsa walked Yohendrick Pinango on four straight pitches prior to being removed with the bases loaded. Audry Lugo entered and unleashed a wild pitch allowing Myrtle Beach to take the lead.

On the play, catcher Michael Berglund also hit the home plate umpire with his throw to the plate, causing the ball to bounce away and leading to a second runner scoring. Nwogu added an RBI single to close the big inning. The RiverDogs went down in order in the top of the ninth against Gabriel Jaramillo. Osleivis Basabe went 3-5 with a double to lead the RiverDogs at the plate. Alika Williams singled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

LaSorsa was saddled with the loss, allowing five runs, four earned, in 1.0 inning. Gross surrendered three runs on five hits in 1.2 innings. Neraldo Catalina worked a scoreless fifth inning as the first man out of the bullpen.

The RiverDogs take Monday night off before returning to Charleston to battle the Columbia Fireflies at The Joe on Tuesday night. Fans are welcome to bring their dogs with them to the game on a Dog Day presented by Island Coastal Lager. Hot dogs and beer are also just $2 during Tuesday home games. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.