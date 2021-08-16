SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Pickens County parents protest, start petition against district’s virtual learning decision

The protest began about 8 a.m. Monday outside district headquarters.
The protest began about 8 a.m. Monday outside district headquarters.(WYFF)
By WYFF Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Parents in Pickens County School District held a protest Monday morning after the district decided to go to virtual learning this week, citing an increase in COVID-19 quarantines and cases.

The Change.org petition, which had more than 4,000 signatures as of Monday morning, calls for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to stop the district from going virtual.

The district decided to go virtual this week after announcing 634 students are in quarantine. One-hundred sixty-three students this school year tested positive for COVID-19, according to district officials.

The highest number of COVID-19 positive students at one time throughout all of last school year was 85, which was back on Jan. 7, 2021, according to the district.

The protest began about 8 a.m. Monday outside district headquarters.

Josh Young, Assistant Superintendent for Oconee County Schools, came out of the district office and told the parents he understands the parents’ concerns and is working to get the children back to class. The video of Young speaking is below.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Motorists drive down Interstate 26 in Charleston County on August 14, 2021.
South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know
Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately...
1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Judd Novak, 49, from North Charleston is charged with felony driving under the influence...
Judge sets bond for man accused of DUI in crash that injured deputy
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies that were found on Hilton Head...
2 bodies found on Hilton Head Island

Latest News

The South Carolina House Democratic Caucus called on Gov. Henry McMaster to convene an...
SC House Dems call for emergency session to repeal ban on mask mandates in schools
“This is extremely upsetting for us but we look forward to keeping everyone safe and healthy...
Dorchester Academy suspends all school activities following faculty-wide exposure to COVID-19 case
The Colleton County School District confirmed Monday that members of the Colleton County High...
Colleton County High School football team in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
Georgetown County Parks and Recreation officials are blaming the rise of the incidence rate of...
Georgetown County Parks & Rec cancels tackle football for the season
A case backlog is plaguing court systems all across the Lowcountry, and defense attorneys and...
State solicitors hope more funding can solve court backlog problem