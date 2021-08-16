SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Rock Hill teen sentenced to 60 years in prison for armed sex assault, kidnapping

Terry Shaimek Tyler, 18, was sentenced to 30 years on first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a consecutive 30 years on armed robbery.
Terry Shaimek Tyler, 18, was sentenced to 30 years on first-degree criminal sexual conduct and...
Terry Shaimek Tyler, 18, was sentenced to 30 years on first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a consecutive 30 years on armed robbery.(Rock Hill Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill teen has been sentenced to 60 years in prison in the 2019 armed sex assault and kidnapping of a woman, government officials say.

Terry Shaimek Tyler, 18, was sentenced to 30 years on first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a consecutive 30 years on armed robbery. 

Sentences for kidnapping, grand larceny, unlawful possession of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime run concurrent to the aforementioned sentence, court officials say.

Tyler previously pleaded guilty in York County criminal court to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, grand larceny, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen gun court records show.

Tyler pleaded guilty on July 8, which was before a trial would have started. Prosecutor Sharon Ohayon from the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office told The Rock Herald that Tyler pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Rock Hill teen pleads guilty in ‘worst nightmare’ armed sex assault, kidnap of victim

Tyler was arrested hours after the attack in Feb. 2019, and has been in custody without bond since.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Charleston County School Board votes to require masks for students, staff inside school facilities
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 10,886 newly-detected...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
John Claude Nixon
N. Charleston man charged with DUI after crash injures 4
The City of Charleston is considering will be considering an ordinance to require masks in...
City of Charleston to consider ordinance requiring masks in public facilities
Daniel Gray MacDougall
Goose Creek police looking for missing 16-year-old

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: CRC food and hygiene giveaway
Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, urged State Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay...
State Democrats call for special session to repeal mask mandate ban proviso
South Carolina Education Superintendent Dr. Molly Spearman urged people to take COVID-19...
Spearman: ‘We have to do what’s right’ on COVID-19; doctors urge vaccination, masking in schools
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Arrest made in murder of Colleton Co. woman
Vilma Green
Myrtle Beach High School teacher’s certificate suspended due to child abuse arrest