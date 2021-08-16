SC Lottery
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 10,886 newly-detected cases of COVID-19 were identified between Thursday and Saturday.

DHEC releases three days’ worth of data every Monday since it stopped providing daily updates on weekends. Its data is released 48 hours after it is compiled.

The data includes both confirmed and probable cases. The agency says confirmed cases are detected using PCR tests while probable cases are detected through rapid tests.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday2,7749233,697
Friday3,0369764,012
Saturday2,5416363,177
TOTAL8,3512,53510,886

The data also listed a total of 71 deaths over the three-day period.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday44246
Friday426
Saturday17219
TOTAL65671

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported six confirmed deaths in Charleston County, one confirmed death in Dorchester County, one confirmed death in Beaufort County and one confirmed death in Colleton County.

DHEC said Saturday’s results, the most recent day for which testing data was available on its website, include 28,793 tests with a 14.5% positive rate.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded a total of 667,352 cases, including 543,603 confirmed and 123.749 probable cases; and 10,108 deaths, including 8,910 confirmed and 1,198 probable deaths.

The state has completed 8.9 million COVID-19 tests since March 2020.

