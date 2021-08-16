SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

State solicitors hope more funding can solve court backlog problem

A case backlog is plaguing court systems all across the Lowcountry, and defense attorneys and...
A case backlog is plaguing court systems all across the Lowcountry, and defense attorneys and prosecutors say tackling the backlog is a major concern.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A case backlog is plaguing court systems all across the Lowcountry, and defense attorneys and prosecutors say tackling the backlog is a major concern.

The backlog is not only an issue locally but across the country, and other cities and counties are using pandemic-related assistance money to fix the backlog.

The Associated Press reported $42 million was just allocated to the county where Seattle is located to hire more court staffers and other employees that could help facilitate court operations.

South Carolina’s 14th Circuit Solicitor said having more funding and resources and being able to hire more prosecutors or staff could be the only way to get rid of the backlog.

“Having more prosecutors that can not only screen the cases as they’re coming in but making sure they’re appropriate for prosecution, see if any of those are appropriate for diversion but also being in a position of trying those cases once they get to the courtroom--those resources are essential and probably exponentially so now with this unprecedented backlog,” Solicitor Duffie Stone said.

Stone said in his jurisdiction, which includes Colleton, Beaufort and several other counties, they went from a pending caseload of about 3,800 cases before the pandemic to nearly 6,000 now.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists drive down Interstate 26 in Charleston County on August 14, 2021.
South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know
Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately...
1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Judd Novak, 49, from North Charleston is charged with felony driving under the influence...
Judge sets bond for man accused of DUI in crash that injured deputy
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies that were found on Hilton Head...
2 bodies found on Hilton Head Island

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina sees dip in COVID-19 cases
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 10,886 newly-detected...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
Police in Aiken are investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building on...
DNA identifies decomposing body found in Aiken
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Face coverings now required in N. Charleston city buildings