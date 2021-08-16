Tidelands Health opens COVID clinics to meet surge

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Doctors and nurses in Georgetown and Horry counties are swamped with COVID-19 patients. Tidelands Health officials said they need more room, more nurses and more people vaccinated to stem the bleeding.

To that end, they are attempting to address all three while battling a third wave of COVID-19.

“This surge happened really fast.” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health. “Inside of a week we shifted to some really high numbers in the emergency department and in our hospitals.”

To deal with the space issue, Resetar says they are reopening respiratory clinics in Georgetown and Murrells Inlet. These clinics are by appointment only but are designed to take the COVID patients that do not need to be hospitalized. Resetar says this will provide relief to emergency departments that are seeing everything from routine COVID testing requests to patients that need to be placed on respirators.

“We want anyone who is really sick to go to the ER, but we want to reserve that for the patients who are likely to be admitted to the hospital,” Resetar said. “I don’t want anyone to go to the hospital unless they are really sick.”

As of today, Tidelands’ hospitals are at 108% capacity, with around 50 COVID-19 cases alone according to Resetar. She says that requires a lot of nurses and they’re currently experiencing a shortage. The need is great enough that they are rescheduling some elective surgeries to free up more nurses. On top of that, the hospital is offering incentive pay to those willing to care for COVID patients while actively recruiting new ones.

“Just when we thought it was starting to come down and things were starting to feel normal again we have surged back up,” Resetar said. “It’s very discouraging that we are having to face this again. We have some great soldiers and they are taking care of the community, but we absolutely need more.”

Despite Georgetown County having the second highest rate of vaccinations in the state, only behind Charleston, Resetar says it’s still not enough.

“We are very proud of how much vaccination we have done in our area and absolutely we are right at about 60% in Georgetown County,” Resetar said. “40% of people who are eligible don’t have a vaccine. That’s what we are dealing with today.”

On top of vaccinations, Resetar says they are still effectively treating severe cases of COVID with their monoclonal antibody treatment. They have administered more than 600 doses. There have been seven COVID deaths since the beginning of August.

