SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for some hot dog, hamburger buns

Anyone with the affected products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase...
Anyone with the affected products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.(FDA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hostess Brands, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of hot dog and hamburger buns due to the potential for listeria and salmonella contamination.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to this issue, according to the FDA.

The recall is limited to Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns.

The products were sold to distributors, convenience stores and retailers across the United States.

The recall is limited to Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns.
The recall is limited to Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns.(FDA)

Anyone with the affected products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA said Hostess Brands made the decision after learning about the issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries.

Listeria can cause a serious infection in young children and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer from short-term effects. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Salmonella can also cause a serious infection and often present with symptoms of fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists drive down Interstate 26 in Charleston County on August 14, 2021.
South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know
Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately...
1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle James Island crash
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Judd Novak, 49, from North Charleston is charged with felony driving under the influence...
Judge sets bond for man accused of DUI in crash that injured deputy
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies that were found on Hilton Head...
2 bodies found on Hilton Head Island

Latest News

A Rocklin, California, church handed out hundreds of exemption letters Sunday for people who do...
Church hands out vaccine exemption letters
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 10,886 newly-detected...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator