25-year cold case investigation continues in Richland County

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman is hoping to bring attention to her father’s death 25 years after he was killed.

Tammy Downs, along with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will hold a news conference Tuesday. Downs’ father, Jack Robinson, was found stabbed to death after an altercation on August 17, 1996.

Deputies say he was killed at the Rosewood Boat Landing which is now called Jordan Memorial Landing. Deputies are still looking for the person responsible.

Posters and a billboard are going up this week around the area where Robinson died.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

