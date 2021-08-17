Arrest made in murder of Colleton Co. woman

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Colleton County woman.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says Damon Marquail Anderson, 25, has been arrested for the murder of a woman found dead inside a home on the 4500 block of Can City Road. Charleston County Detention Center records show he is also facing charges for possession of less than one gram of cocaine, ice or crank.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office reached out to other Lowcountry counties once they determined that Anderson spent much of his time in Charleston County.

Deputies say they found a Colleton County woman shot to death inside her home on back in May. According to investigators, Anderson called 911 and said that the woman stabbed herself in the chest.

A report states Anderson then fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a Charleston County Deputy caught Anderson after recognizing him during a traffic stop in the Hollywood area.

Colleton County said in a Facebook post that there was a brief foot chase between the Charleston County deputy and Anderson, but he was eventually brought into custody.

#breaking Damon Anderson was taken into custody by @ChasCoSheriff after a brief foot chase during a traffic stop in the Hollywood area. Anderson was wanted for the murder of a Colleton woman. #chsnws @thomasdgruel @Live5News @WCBD @ABCNews4 pic.twitter.com/zetzvnTrJO — Colleton County Sheriff's Office (@ccsocares) August 17, 2021

