City of Charleston to consider mask ordinance in all public facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston could consider an ordinance to mandate masks in all public facilities including schools. On Tuesday, city council could vote on the emergency ordinance that would require face coverings indoors in public schools, private schools, and child daycares.

The discussion comes a day after the Charleston County School District voted to mandate masks for all students and staff for 60 days.

City leaders say the conversation started after they received medical advice about the rise of COVID-19 cases and the unknowns about the delta variant.

“As a city, I know that we’ve always taken the role of government protecting the health and welfare and public safety of our citizens. That is our main mission as a local municipality,” Charleston city councilmember Carol Jackson said.

The ordinance would apply to anyone over the age of 2, with exceptions. The mandate would not include restaurants, grocery stores, and other private businesses.

City council will meet at 5 p.m. at the Daniel Island Recreation Center. The meeting will be livestreamed to the city of Charleston’s YouTube page.

