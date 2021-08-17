SC Lottery
College of Charleston Board of Trustees to discuss possible mask mandate

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston Board of Trustees will be discussing a possible mask mandate on Monday afternoon.
University officials said the meeting will be at 5 p.m.

Earlier today, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that the University of South Carolina can require its students to wear masks on campus. The state’s high court said one of the temporary laws, or provisos, passed with the state budget, “does not prohibit a universal mask mandate.”

While most attention in the past week has been focused on Proviso 1.108, which prohibits school districts and schools from imposing mask mandates for their students, the Supreme Court looked at a second law, Proviso 117.190.

Stay with www.live5news.com for more on this developing news.

