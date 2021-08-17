SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Colleton Co. schools meeting to discuss mask policies

The central topic of discussion is whether or not the board will be allowed to make changes to...
The central topic of discussion is whether or not the board will be allowed to make changes to policies after one reading instead of the previously required two.(Storyblocks)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School Board is meeting to discus implementing a mask mandate as students start heading back to class.

The central topic of discussion is whether or not the board will be allowed to make changes to policies after one reading instead of the previously required two.

The Charleston County School District adopted a similar measure Monday night before mandating masks.

Colleton school officials say the meeting will be held at the school board room in Walterboro located at 500 Forest Circle.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Colleton County School District Youtube Channel

State officials say schools can’t require mask under a state mandate.

Those attending the board meeting must have their temperature checked upon entry to the board room and practice social distancing, officials say.

Public comment can be submitted digitally or given in-person. Those who wish to give your public input in-person, you must complete a public comment form before the August 17 meeting begins. These forms will be placed outside the entrance of the board room.

Those who wish to have their public input submitted digitally should email their public input/comments to publicinput@colleton.k12.sc.us. Colleton School District officials say these comments will be read by the Board Chair during the meeting. The deadline for submission of public input is 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Charleston County School Board votes to require masks for students, staff inside school facilities
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 10,886 newly-detected...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
John Claude Nixon
N. Charleston man charged with DUI after crash injures 4
The City of Charleston is considering will be considering an ordinance to require masks in...
City of Charleston to consider ordinance requiring masks in public facilities
Daniel Gray MacDougall
Goose Creek police looking for missing 16-year-old

Latest News

The ASL classes are from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. once a week for seven weeks. Hughes says it...
Palmetto Goodwill offering sign language classes
The City of Charleston is considering will be considering an ordinance to require masks in...
City of Charleston to consider ordinance requiring masks in public facilities
Mask
Charleston County School Board votes to require masks for students, staff inside school facilities
Rain in the Lowcountry is expected through Wednesday as Tropical Storm Fred moves inland after...
FIRST ALERT: More rain expected through Wed. in the Lowcountry as TS Fred moves inland