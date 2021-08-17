Colleton Co. schools meeting to discuss mask policies

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School Board is meeting to discus implementing a mask mandate as students start heading back to class.

The central topic of discussion is whether or not the board will be allowed to make changes to policies after one reading instead of the previously required two.

The Charleston County School District adopted a similar measure Monday night before mandating masks.

Colleton school officials say the meeting will be held at the school board room in Walterboro located at 500 Forest Circle.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Colleton County School District Youtube Channel

State officials say schools can’t require mask under a state mandate.

Those attending the board meeting must have their temperature checked upon entry to the board room and practice social distancing, officials say.

Public comment can be submitted digitally or given in-person. Those who wish to give your public input in-person, you must complete a public comment form before the August 17 meeting begins. These forms will be placed outside the entrance of the board room.

Those who wish to have their public input submitted digitally should email their public input/comments to publicinput@colleton.k12.sc.us. Colleton School District officials say these comments will be read by the Board Chair during the meeting. The deadline for submission of public input is 8 a.m. Tuesday.

