COVID cases steadily increase in children

By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) – COVID-19 cases among children are on the rise.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 121,000 cases last week. That’s 18% of all cases nationally.

COVID-19 has been increasing in children since the beginning of July as the highly contagious delta variant began to take hold.

There have been 4.4 million COVID cases in children since the pandemic began or 14.4% of the total.

However, kids make up a much smaller percentage of hospitalizations and deaths.

Children accounted for up to 3.5% of all COVID hospitalizations last week in the 23 states that reported them.

Up to 1.9% of all child COVID cases resulted in hospitalization.

Children only made up a quarter of a percent of all COVID deaths last week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

