DHEC: Majority of S.C. COVID-19 cases in July were those not fully vaccinated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths in South Carolina during the month of July were those who were not fully vaccinated, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

An analysis released by DHEC on Tuesday gave a breakdown of the 26,848 COVID-19 cases among South Carolinians.

Here’s a look at the cases from July 1 – 31:

Among the 14,262 reported cases where we were able to determine vaccine status, 12,491 (88%) of cases were considered not fully vaccinated.

Among the 550 reported cases who were hospitalized with COVID and where we were able to determine vaccine status, 424 (77%) were considered not fully vaccinated.

Among the 110 reported deaths from COVID where vaccine status was able to be determined, 87 (79%) were considered not fully vaccinated.

A person is considered fully vaccinated 14 days or more after completing their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or their single dose of the J&J vaccine.

“Obviously, we are seeing an increase in breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths for the month of July,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, Public Health Director. “The rise of highly transmissible variants like Delta and lagging vaccination rates have led to increases in these categories overall, including breakthrough cases. But it is important to note that cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among fully vaccinated residents are still rare. And in most situations of breakthrough cases, the person has no symptoms or very mild ones that clear up in a matter of days.”

DHEC continues to strongly encourage every eligible person to get their COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible, including those who have already had the virus. The health agency said that studies have show that vaccination provides a strong boost in protection in people who have recovered from COVID-19.

CLICK HERE to find the closest vaccination location to you.

If you need more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC has provided information on why getting vaccinated is a safer way to build protection than getting infected.

