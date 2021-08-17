Fred drenching southeast, forecasters watching Grace, Henri

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Remnants of Tropical Storm Grace are pouring rain over much of the southeast Tuesday.

Fred weakened to a tropical depression after it made landfall in the Florida panhandle. No deaths have been reported from the storm, but thousands in Florida were without power.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the rain over the Lowcountry is an indirect result of Fred as the storm scooped in tropical moisture over the area.

As of 5 a.m., the center of Fred was located about 15 miles south-southwest of Columbus, Georgia. Maximum sustained winds had decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts.

On the forecast track, the center of Fred will move across western and northern Georgia Tuesday, across the southern Appalachian Mountains Tuesday night, and into the central Appalachians by early Wednesday.

Fred could drop between four and eight inches of rain on portions of Georgia and the Southern Appalachians Tuesday. Forecasters expect isolated maximum storm totals of 10 inches.

Grace could reach hurricane strength before landfall

Grace could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Yucatan coast of Mexico late Wednesday and early Thursday. (Live 5)

The National Hurricane Center said Grace, meanwhile, again strengthened into a tropical storm and drenched earthquake-battered Haiti.

Grace could become a hurricane later as it moves through the Caribbean toward Mexico. But as of Tuesday morning, it remained centered over Haiti’s disaster area where heavy rains were causing flooding.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Grace was about 120 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Grace is moving toward the west near 16 mph. A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Grace will move near or over Jamaica Tuesday. Grace is forecast to move near the Cayman Islands Tuesday night, and then approach the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Reports from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Grace could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Yucatan coast of Mexico late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.68 inches.

Henri expected to pass to the south of Bermuda

The center of Henri should pass well to the south of Bermuda later Tuesday and Tuesday night. (Live 5)

Tropical Storm Henri, as of 8 a.m. Thursday, was centered approximately 130 miles south-southeast of Bermuda.

Henri is moving toward the west-southwest near 5 mph. A turn toward the west is forecast by Tuesday night, followed by a motion to the west-northwest or northwest by late Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Henri should pass well to the south of Bermuda later Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible during the next day or so.

Henri remains a small tropical cyclone. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.65 inches.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.