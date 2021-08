Heavy rains close roads in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heavy rains have closed several roads in Charleston Tuesday.

The Charleston Police Department has released several tweets about emergency road closures in downtown Charleston.

While there is major rainfall throughout the area, hightide is not until around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the following roads are closed for flooding:

Ashley Avenue is closed between Fishburne Street and Congress Street

Ashley Avenue is closed between Halsey Street and Bennett Street

Fishburne Street is closed between Ashley Avenue and President Street

The intersection of King Street and Huger Street is closed

Ogier Street is closed between Vanderhorst Street and Calhoun Street

Sheppard Street is closed between the Crosstown and Rutledge Avenue

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

