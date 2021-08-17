SC Lottery
Longtime community leader is new recipient of the Order of the Palmetto

Hard work pays off, that's the message from Tracy Hughes, a longtime community leader and new...
Hard work pays off, that's the message from Tracy Hughes, a longtime community leader and new recipient of the Order of the Palmetto.
By Ann McGill
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hard work pays off. That’s the message from Tracy Hughes, a longtime community leader and new recipient of the Order of the Palmetto.

Tracy is currently serving as the Leader for Girl Scout Troop 387 in North Charleston. Hughes has been providing the Girl Scout experience to more than 100 girls.

The size of her troop caught the attention of the regional girl scout office considering the average Girl Scout troop consists of 10 girls.

Hughes says it’s all about showing girls their role in building a strong community.

“It is very important because what we do impacts our children,” Tracy Hughes said. “We are planting seeds from kindergarten all the way to 12th grade, seeds in our girls and watering and fertilizing those seeds so they can grow and flower and come back and be a part of the community in the best way ever.”

Her husband nominated her for the honor so the ceremony on Tuesday was a well kept surprise.

