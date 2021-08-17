SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

N. Charleston charity hosting giveaway

By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center is hosting a giveaway in North Charleston.

Community Resource Center Executive Director Louis Smith says they will be giving away groceries and hygiene products.

Smith says the giveaway will be from 2 p.m. until supplies run our Wednesday.

That distribution will be held at the Community Resource Center’s location at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Charleston County School Board votes to require masks for students, staff inside school facilities
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 10,886 newly-detected...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
John Claude Nixon
N. Charleston man charged with DUI after crash injures 4
The City of Charleston is considering will be considering an ordinance to require masks in...
City of Charleston to consider ordinance requiring masks in public facilities
Daniel Gray MacDougall
Goose Creek police looking for missing 16-year-old

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: CRC food and hygiene giveaway
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Police reopen roads after heavy rains drain
The Charleston Police Department has released several tweets about emergency road closures in...
Charleston Police reopen roads after heavy rains drain
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Another day of tropical downpours!