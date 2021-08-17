N. Charleston charity hosting giveaway
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center is hosting a giveaway in North Charleston.
Community Resource Center Executive Director Louis Smith says they will be giving away groceries and hygiene products.
Smith says the giveaway will be from 2 p.m. until supplies run our Wednesday.
That distribution will be held at the Community Resource Center’s location at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
