SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Need for school bus drivers at critical levels across US

Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.
Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.(Source: WTKR/WSB/WXIN via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a major need for school bus drivers across the U.S.

The National School Transportation Association said it expects to have trouble providing consistent service through the 2021-2022 school year.

Officials said COVID-19-related concerns and vaccine hesitancy are among the reasons why there is a lack of drivers.

The NSTA also said enhanced unemployment benefits are adding to the problem.

Several state school bus associations in states like California, New York and Pennsylvania have started recruitment campaigns for drivers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Charleston County School Board votes to require masks for students, staff inside school facilities
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 10,886 newly-detected...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
John Claude Nixon
N. Charleston man charged with DUI after crash injures 4
The City of Charleston is considering will be considering an ordinance to require masks in...
City of Charleston to consider ordinance requiring masks in public facilities
Daniel Gray MacDougall
Goose Creek police looking for missing 16-year-old

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department has released several tweets about emergency road closures in...
Heavy rains close roads in Charleston
A 16-year-old student at Andrew Jackson High School died just days before the first day of...
16-year-old SC boy dies from COVID days before start of school
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, reports say.
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse
The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.
National Park Service announces new mask rules