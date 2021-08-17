Palmetto Goodwill offering sign language classes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Palmetto Goodwill is now offering American Sign Language classes online for anyone who is interested.

Organization leaders say it started out as a program they offered all employees, and now they’re expanding it to other non-profits and the public.

Palmetto Goodwill Services Executive Director Reginald Hughes says about 3% of all Palmetto Goodwill employees are hearing impaired. They decided to offer training after realizing they had to hire interpreters for these employees.

“There’s a gap in resources that are available, and we felt that with our organization and what we do for the community, we can bridge that gap by providing this training for individuals who interact with the deaf community,” Hughes said.

South Carolina has one of the larger deaf communities in the country and Hughes says Palmetto Goodwill helps companies in the area fill jobs as well.

Hughes says one of their big focuses is employing folks with special needs in the kitchen and landscaping at different Lowcountry military bases.

Goodwill also works with lots of seniors and veterans. Palmetto Goodwill says they have a total of around 1,300 employees.

“When you see the looks on individual faces, when someone comes up to them and uses sign language, and I’m talking individuals that are hearing impaired, it’s been a game changer when you talk about diversity and inclusion,” Hughes said. “This particular training is allowing us to do that and what’s why I’m so excited about it.”

The ASL classes are from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. once a week for seven weeks. Hughes says it will all be held over Zoom call.

Hughes says they chose to do them in the evening so working people could attend.

Right now, the class is led by a Lowcountry interpreter, but those interested can take classes from anywhere. Hughes says they are looking to expand and hire another interpreter since the program is growing.

Hughes says at the end of the seven-week course, they have their own graduation ceremony, and so far about 300 people have graduated from the class.

The courses costs $300 for the community, but Hughes says they have scholarships available.

More information on how to sign up can be found at Palmetto Goodwill’s website.

