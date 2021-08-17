SC Lottery
SC reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 6 confirmed deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,277 newly-detected cases of COVID-19.

Tuesday’s numbers, which reflect data DHEC received on Sunday, includes 1,991 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 286 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

The data also included seven deaths, six confirmed and one probable. One confirmed death was listed in Beaufort, but that was the only death in a Lowcountry county

The results came from 21,096 tests conducted with a percent positive of 13.0 down from 14.6 % reported on Friday

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 669,638 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 545,625 cases detected using PCR tests and 124,013 detected with rapid tests.

As of Tuesday, DHEC reported a total of 10,115 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 8,916 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,199 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed 8.9 million tests since the pandemic began.



