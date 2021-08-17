SC Lottery
SC Superintendent of Education to speak on COVID-19 school recommendations

By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says she plans to hold a news conference to discuss COVID-19 recommendations in schools.

The superintendent’s office says Spearman has scheduled her conference to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Columbia.

Spearman will be joined by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell as well as members of the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

That new conference follows Governor Henry McMasters’ ban of mask mandates and several school boards voting against his order to mandate masks.

