SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Supreme Court: UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus

The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled the University of South Carolina can impose a mask...
The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled the University of South Carolina can impose a mask mandate for its students on campus.
By Patrick Phillips and Adam Mintzer
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the University of South Carolina can require its students to wear masks on campus.

The state’s high court said one of the temporary laws, or provisos, passed with the state budget, “does not prohibit a universal mask mandate.”

While most attention in the past week has been focused on Proviso 1.108, which prohibits school districts and schools from imposing mask mandates for their students, the Supreme Court looked at a second law, Proviso 117.190.

That law states: “A public institution of higher learning, including a technical college, may not use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students have received the COVID-19 vaccination in order to be present at the institution’s facilities without being required to wear a facemask. This prohibition extends to the announcement or enforcement of any such policy.”

“Nothing in the proviso manifests the General Assembly’s intent to prohibit all mask mandates at public institutions of higher learning,” the court ruling states. “Instead, the proviso clearly prevents state-supported institutions of higher education from using funds from the 2021-2022 appropriations to fund efforts requiring only unvaccinated individuals to wear face masks.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Charleston County School Board votes to require masks for students, staff inside school facilities
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 10,886 newly-detected...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
John Claude Nixon
N. Charleston man charged with DUI after crash injures 4
The City of Charleston is considering will be considering an ordinance to require masks in...
City of Charleston to consider ordinance requiring masks in public facilities
Daniel Gray MacDougall
Goose Creek police looking for missing 16-year-old

Latest News

The City of Charleston could consider an ordinance to mandate masks in all public facilities...
City of Charleston to consider mask ordinance in all public facilities
Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby was 18 when he was listed as missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after...
Family hopes community will pay respects to fallen SC Koren War veteran
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: CRC food and hygiene giveaway
Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, urged State Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay...
State Democrats call for special session to repeal mask mandate ban proviso