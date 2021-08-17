Trident Technical College requiring masks while indoors on campus

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Technical College is requiring masks for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, while indoors on campus.

“Masks are not required outside or when individuals are alone in their offices or work spaces,” college officials said on Tuesday night. “This policy is subject to change at any time based on changes in transmission rates in our area and guidance from federal and state health agencies.”

The college strongly encourages unvaccinated employees and students to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and others.

