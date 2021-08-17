SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

US to house Afghans at military installations

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — A top U.S. defense official says plans are being made to temporarily house thousands of Afghans at three U.S. military installations.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that up to 22,000 Afghans and their families could be housed at the installations. Kirby did not identify more specific locations.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be house at military...
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be house at military bases.(Source: CNN)

Thousands of Afghans who assisted the U.S. as interpreters and in other roles have been desperate to leave Afghanistan since before the government fell to the Taliban over the weekend, in the shadow of an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

Kirby told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the U.S. Defense and State departments are working together to evacuate as many Americans and Afghans as quickly as possible.

Kirby says several thousand U.S. service members now arriving in Afghanistan will be there for the next couple of weeks to help with the evacuation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Charleston County School Board votes to require masks for students, staff inside school facilities
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 10,886 newly-detected...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
John Claude Nixon
N. Charleston man charged with DUI after crash injures 4
The City of Charleston is considering will be considering an ordinance to require masks in...
City of Charleston to consider ordinance requiring masks in public facilities
Daniel Gray MacDougall
Goose Creek police looking for missing 16-year-old

Latest News

An Afghanistan woman, left, describes to CNN's Clarissa Ward her fears as the Taliban take over...
Afghanistan: People fearful as they try to leave country
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Superintendent of Education to speak on COVID-19 school recommendations
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Palmetto Goodwill offering sign language classes
People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti