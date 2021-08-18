Berkeley Co. superintendent to address COVID-19 concerns

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The superintendent of the Berkeley County School Board is expected to address concerns about COVID-19.

Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson is scheduled to speak at the Exchange Club of Berkeley County from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. That will be in the Cane Bay High School Media Center.

District officials say Jackson is set to address community concerns like school zoning, mask requirements, and overcrowding schools.

The Berkeley County School District returned to school this past Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

