Berkeley County School District parents concerned after bus delays and no-shows

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s the first week of the school year at the Berkeley County School District, but it has been a rough start for some families.

Kimberly Sanders said the school bus never came to pick her kids up, three mornings in a row. Sanders’ three children attend Cane Bay High and Cane Bay Middle.

She said she was forced to leave work and make the nearly 40-minute commute back home to take her kids to school.

“It took me, this morning, like almost two hours to go get them and take them to school and then get back to work,” Sanders said.

District officials said they did not receive reports of busses never showing up, but they are aware of delays. Katie Tanner, the Chief Communications Officer for the district, said bus delays are normal for the start of the school year.

“There are delays every year the first week, two weeks of school because you’re also getting drivers adjusted to new routes, drivers adjusted to new students who are on those routes,” Tanner said.

Tanner said a nationwide school bus driver shortage is also factoring into the delays. According to Tanner, the district has an incentive program to hire new drivers which includes guaranteed hours, benefits, and a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

The Berkeley County School District is also planning to roll out a new app called “My Stop,” where parents can check bus wait times. They hope to have the app launched in mid-September.

In the meantime, officials advise parents to reach out to the bus office with questions and concerns.

