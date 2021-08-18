SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Berkeley County School District parents concerned after bus delays and no-shows

The Berkeley County School District is working to address school bus delays as parents express concern.
By Jordan Cioppa
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s the first week of the school year at the Berkeley County School District, but it has been a rough start for some families.

Kimberly Sanders said the school bus never came to pick her kids up, three mornings in a row. Sanders’ three children attend Cane Bay High and Cane Bay Middle.

She said she was forced to leave work and make the nearly 40-minute commute back home to take her kids to school.

“It took me, this morning, like almost two hours to go get them and take them to school and then get back to work,” Sanders said.

District officials said they did not receive reports of busses never showing up, but they are aware of delays. Katie Tanner, the Chief Communications Officer for the district, said bus delays are normal for the start of the school year.

“There are delays every year the first week, two weeks of school because you’re also getting drivers adjusted to new routes, drivers adjusted to new students who are on those routes,” Tanner said.

Tanner said a nationwide school bus driver shortage is also factoring into the delays. According to Tanner, the district has an incentive program to hire new drivers which includes guaranteed hours, benefits, and a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

The Berkeley County School District is also planning to roll out a new app called “My Stop,” where parents can check bus wait times. They hope to have the app launched in mid-September.

In the meantime, officials advise parents to reach out to the bus office with questions and concerns.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old student at Andrew Jackson High School died just days before the first day of...
16-year-old SC boy dies from COVID days before start of school
Before the city council meeting got underway dozens of anti-mask protesters showed up voicing...
City of Charleston mask ordinance in public facilities fails following Tue. night vote
School officials say three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students who sustained injuries...
Sheriff: One person in custody in connection to Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting
South Carolina Education Superintendent Dr. Molly Spearman urged people to take COVID-19...
Spearman: ‘We have to do what’s right’ on COVID-19; doctors urge vaccination, masking in schools
The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled the University of South Carolina can impose a mask...
SC Supreme Court: UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus

Latest News

Authorities are looking for Albert Rhodan who was last seen walking on Chad Lane toward Highway...
Charleston Co. deputies searching for missing man
The Charleston County School District’s mask mandate passed just days before the start of...
Charleston Co. School District messaging leads to confusion on mask mandate
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Deputies investigating after one person shot on Dorchester Road
When it comes to the backlog in terms of numbers, Wilson said their pending case load grew from...
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says she hopes more trials will fix court backlog